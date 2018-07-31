Senator meets PFC chief

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars annually, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday. In this regard, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will help the furniture sector boost exports of Pakistani handmade furniture after forming the federal government. In a meeting with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he said the upcoming PTI government will establish greater liaison with the sector to fully understand the market conditions.
