Tue July 31, 2018
Business

Our Correspondent
July 31, 2018

Senator meets PFC chief

LAHORE: Pakistan furniture industry has a big potential to dominate global markets with innovative designs and could make a substantial contribution of billions of dollars annually, Senator Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Monday. In this regard, Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will help the furniture sector boost exports of Pakistani handmade furniture after forming the federal government. In a meeting with Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq, he said the upcoming PTI government will establish greater liaison with the sector to fully understand the market conditions.

