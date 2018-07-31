PTI government can lead to economic growth: SAARC CCI

LAHORE: SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SAARC CCI) President Ruwan Edirisinghe on Monday expressed the hope that a strong political will under Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s leadership can lead to economic growth and poverty elimination in the SAARC region, besides integration of the intra-trade, travel and tourism.

Conveying greetings to Khan, he said, “It will be the political will, determination and the bonding together of the SAARC countries, which would enable the growth, eliminate poverty to take place.” The PTI chief has highlighted the desire to improve trade and commercial ties between Pakistan and India to benefit both and to reduce poverty, which is heartening, as it will improve the overall environment in the SAARC region.

Majority of the world’s poor lives in the SAARC region, which can be lifted out of abject poverty if both these countries agree to decide matters through result-oriented parleys, he said.

It will also trigger regional trade and ensure peace, which will benefit all the countries and the business community, Edirisinghe added. The business community has warmly welcomed the victory of Imran Khan, he said, and expressed the hope Khan would introduce business-friendly policies in the country to promote business activities, which will ultimately be helpful in increasing trade in the region.

“The business community is very encouraged by the PTI victory, which is also evident from the sentiments in the market,” he said, adding that it is hoped that the PTI government will deliver.

Comparing South Asia with other regions across the globe, Edirisinghe said that with more than one-fifth of the world’s population, the SAARC region is home to two-fifths of the world’s poor.

However, it accounts for only three percent of the global output and two percent of the world’s exports. Intra-regional trade has stagnated at around five percent of its total trade as compared to over 50 percent in East Asia and around 20 percent in Latin America. Even Sub-Saharan Africa, with poor transport and telecommunication infrastructure, scores over South Asia, with over 10 percent of its trade being intra-regional.

Edirisinghe said that India, a connecting land mass and the largest economy of the region, has a special responsibility in increasing intra-regional economic integration and must facilitate access to its large markets for SAARC members.

Its above-average growth, expanding middle-class population, and demand for global goods can prove to be an engine of growth for the region, he added.

SAARC member states should focus on tourism too, allowing intra-regional trade in services would enable South-Asian economies to become more globally competitive, the SAARC CCI president said. Similarly, energy and electricity cooperation are non-traditional areas of trade relationship development.