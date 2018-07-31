Cotton falls

Karachi : Trading activity improved at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Monday, while spot rates decreased Rs200/maund.

Spot rates fell to Rs9,000/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,645/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also dropped to Rs9,145/maund and Rs9,800/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that the supply increased in the market, which has affected the prices negatively. “Cotton prices in the international market remained stable. However, prices in India increased because of buying from China,” he added.

Karachi cotton market recorded nine transactions of around 10,500 bales at the rate of Rs8,900 to Rs9,200/maund. The deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Hyderabad, Kotri, Haroonabad, Burewala, Jhang and Chichawatni.