Gold steadies

Bengaluru: Gold prices were little changed in early trade on Monday, with major currencies including the dollar in a holding pattern ahead of key central bank meetings and U.S. data this week.
Spot gold was nearly unchanged at $1,222.68 an ounce at 0107 GMT. U.S. gold futures were about 0.1 percent lower at $1,222 an ounce. The dollar trod water against its peers on Monday, as market participants awaited key central bank meetings this week, which could set the near-term course for currencies. Central banks in focus include the Bank of Japan, which ends a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and the Federal Reserve, which concludes its policy meeting on Wednesday.
The Bank of England also makes a policy decision on Thursday. Asian share markets drifted lower on Monday while currencies kept to familiar ranges ahead of a busy week peppered with central bank meetings, corporate results and updates on U.S. inflation and payrolls.
