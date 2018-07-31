Yuan lowers

SHANGHAI: China´s yuan fell to a fresh 13-month low against the dollar on Monday, weighed by a much weaker central bank fixing and expectations the Chinese currency has further to fall as U.S. trade tensions worsen.

In addition to developments in the global trade environment, investors are focusing on the amount of liquidity policy makers have injected into the financial system.

"Together with announcements by the People´s Bank of China (PBOC) that will ease credit conditions, and a more gradual shift in the monetary stance over the last two months, this represents a significant change towards more accommodative policy," analysts at Moody´s said in a note.

Prior to market opening, the PBOC lowered the midpoint rate to 6.8131 per dollar, largely matching market forecasts, 189 pips or 0.28 percent weaker than the previous fix of 6.7942 last Friday.