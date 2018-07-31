Govt notifies guidelines for textile sector

KARACHI: Federal government has notified guidelines for the textile and leather sector willing to avail the benefit of reduced rates of sales tax on import of finished goods effective October 1, 2018.

According to the guidelines, traders of textile and leather goods will have certified electronic fiscal devices and specify the location of the business premises to prevent the misuse of the facility.

The beneficiaries of the reduced rates will not start any business activity without obtaining an electronic fiscal device at the point of sale. Moreover, the traders are required to issue every customer invoices generated by the electronic device containing details of the transaction along with the tax payable and mode of payment. The users of the certified electronic devices will ensure to maintain the proper record that can be displayed printed and reproduced in an intelligible manner. These records must be stored in such a manner as to make them readily accessible for subsequent reference, the guidelines said.

Every electronic fiscal device will have the feature to receive and transmit data to and from the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the devices cannot reverse entered sales data or any other information.