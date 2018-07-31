Honda Atlas quarterly profit plummets on currency losses; super tax

KARACHI: Honda Atlas Cars Limited (HCAR) saw its net profit slide 50 percent in the quarter ended June 30, hammered by cost and currency-related swings, analysts said.

The company’s profit in the three months ended June 30, 2018 amounted to Rs 1.050 billion as compared with Rs 2.086 billion of the same period last year, the company said in a statement to Pakistan Stock Exchange.

The company’s earnings per share slipped to Rs 7.35 from Rs 14.61. Analyst Syed Danyal Adil at Topline Securities said the company’s net sales rose 13 percent due to three consecutive price hikes since December 2017 as well as 13 percent growth in volumes.

“Volumetric growth was led by Civic and City models, up by 21 percent, while sales of BR-V declined 19 percent,” Adil said. Sales amounted to Rs 23.854 billion during April to June of 2018, as compared with Rs 21.058 billion of the same period preceding year.

Analysts said the company’s cost of sales outpaced net sales growth, rising by 20 percent year-on-year in the first quarter Resultantly, gross margins contracted by 5.2ppts year-on-year to 9.0 percent in the quarter.

Adil said increase in raw material cost and approximately 15 percent depreciation of rupee from December 2017 to Jun 2018 deteriorated the gross margins of the company.

“Earnings were also dragged down by 28 percent and 22 percent year-on-year increase in distribution and administrative expenses, which is a result of increase in fixed overhead costs in line with sales,” Adil said. “Simultaneously, other operating costs were up 37 percent which is primarily due to exchange losses.”

The analyst said on a sequential basis, earnings declined 24 percent quarter-on-quarter due to twin effect of volumes decline (-12 percent) as well as margin contraction (0.6ppts). The profitability was also reduced by an effective tax rate of 44 percent as super-tax was booked during the quarter.

“We flag further unfavorable movement in exchange rate and commodity prices; regulatory changes; increased competition from existing and new players and disruptions in operations of principal company, as key risks for the company,” Adil said.