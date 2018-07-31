Water scarcity pushes farmers in tail-end areas to delay paddy sowing

HYDERABAD: Paddy sowing is underway, and water scarcity is being reported from many tail-end areas in Sindh, where farmers are calling the shortage illegal and artificial.

Farmers are protesting in different towns and holding demonstrations on highways against what they call an artificial shortage of water to deprive them of their rightful share. Water shortage has been ongoing from the rotation period in January 2018 till now, forcing growers to seek alternatives, which are harming soil fertility and deteriorating the quality of groundwater.

Rice sowing usually begins between mid-May and first week of June in the southern parts of the province, specially coastal and deltaic region. As per the routine, farmers establish rice nurseries in April- May and transplant the seedling during May-June. Preparation of nurseries and growth of seedlings take 30-45 days.

In upper districts, crop sowing is delayed by a month, and paddy is cultivated late in July. However, this year, prolonged water scarcity has disrupted the whole cultivation schedule. Reports gathered from Badin district show that rice sowing started 45 days late, after receiving water in mid-July. This delayed sowing will impact on yield.

Gulab Shah, a rice grower from Keti Bunder, said farmers might not cultivate rice on more than 25 percent of land due to water scarcity, as it would impact crop yield.

Earlier, yield was 80-90 maunds/acre or even higher because more water reached tail-end areas, however, Shah said that during the last few years rice yield were barely 50 maund/acre.

Sindh being a major producer of rice has specific canals for feeding rice producing areas like Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Dadu, Badin, Thatta, Sujawal and Tando Muhammad Khan districts. The provincial government issues notification every year, restricting farmers to avoid rice cultivation in non-producing districts. In case of violation, there is specific fine under the law. But since the legal system is weak violation of rice cultivation in banned areas still continues.

Mustafa Nangraj, a research trainer associated with Sindh Agriculture Extension department suggests farmers to cultivate rice on dry soil rather than flooded fields. He said it was an old method to cultivate rice in flooded fields when there was plenty of water in canals and watercourses.

“Now, since new models are being made in agriculture to grow rice on dry lands, we must follow the same and grow this food crop using minimum water,” Nangraj said. “Like many other agricultural countries, farmers in Pakistan's Punjab and scattered parts of Sindh province have started practicing to utilise technology and grow rice in dry lands like wheat, pearl millet, sorghum, maize etc, which do not need flooded fields.”

In this sowing process there is no need of establishing nurseries and preparing seedling,” he said. “It may not be taken as substitute of old practices of rice cultivation and use of flooded fields, but it is being practiced and generating best results,” Nangraj added. The researcher said this method might be better for farmers in tail-end areas of the canal systems.

Pointing to a side effect of water scarcity and availability of cheap solar tube wells, Nangraj said it has been observed that use of precious underground water at extreme level by installing tube wells or other means might destroy soil and plants nearby.

Soil scientists and agriculturists in recent assessment of soil status and underground water availability in Sindh have pointed out that though the increasing use of solar power is beneficial to an extent for the people in rural areas; its unchecked use is a dangerous practice.

Due to excessive extraction of ground water for irrigation, underground water in Sindh is turning brackish, which is destroying all standing crops and soil, and forcing communities to lose access to sweet water sources.

Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), a farmers’ organisation, in its recent meeting expressed concerns over the artificial-shortage of water in tail-end areas, and urged upon authorities to ensure judicial water distribution in watercourses to help farmers sow rice on time.

SCA leaders said irrigation canals were flowing at full capacity from Sukkur and Kotri Barrage, but tail-end farmers were unable to receive their share due to manipulation in the distribution system.

The SCA meeting also discussed rice cultivation and difficulties faced by farmers, and pleaded for a minimum support price of Rs1,500/maund. The chamber said this would help farmers who were already suffering because of delay in sugarcane payments by sugar mills.

Farmers and agriculture scientists both said the sector was passing through a crucial stage due to multifaceted problems, from water scarcity to rates of the product, and ignorance at policy implementation level.

They expressed hope that the next government in the centre and at the province would address the issue of water scarcity on priority basis and revise related policies.