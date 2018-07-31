Around 320,000 new filers : FBR sees 27pc surge in tax returns in 2017/18 after govt tightens net

KARACHI: Tax authorities said on Monday they had received 27 percent more returns for the past financial year, compared with the year before, amid a drive by the government to boost the country’s notoriously weak tax compliance.

Around 1.5 million individuals and companies have filed tax returns for the fiscal year that ended June 30, compared with just 1.18 million by this time in 2017, according to the data released by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The active taxpayers list (ATL) touched 1.5 million by July 29, 2018 after the government imposed several restrictions through the Finance Act 2018 on non-compliant taxpayers in dealing various transactions from the current fiscal year.

The budget for the fiscal year 2018/19 restricts non-filers from purchase or registration of vehicles, properties and also deposit in foreign currency accounts. Further, the previous government of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) also widened the gap of tax rates for filers and non-filers in various withholding tax heads to force non-compliant taxpayers file their returns. The FBR is eyeing to net at least 1.8 million return filers for the tax year 2017, as non-compliant taxpayers can still file returns for the said tax year by February 28, 2019.

It is worth mentioning that the tax authorities received 2.2 million income tax returns in 2007. But at that time the statement submitted by employers on behalf of their employees were treated as returns. Later, the practice was discontinued and salaried persons were asked to submit returns by their own. The change in procedure slashed return filing to 0.8 million in 2013. The number of return filers is likely to increase significantly during the Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, as its Chairman Imran Khan had vowed to bring all persons, having taxable income into the net.

Analysts said most of the government’s tax revenue comes from indirect levies, and there’s a huge pool of untaxed money in real estate and savings instruments, as well as non-declaration of income that can be tapped.

The country has increased its tax-to-GDP ratio in recent years to 12.5 percent in the year through June, but that’s still among the lowest in Asia and globally.

The FBR, according to an estimate, has databank of over 40 million transactions made by persons, who are not in the tax net.

Rehmatullah Khan Wazir, a former FBR official, said the new government could increase taxpayers’ population by centralising the said databank and streamlining the process to bring untaxed segment into the net.