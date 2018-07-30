Veteran politician M Hamza quits PML-N, joins PTI

TOBA TEK SINGH: Veteran politician and former PML-N senator M Hamza Sunday announced quitting the PML-N and joining the PTI.

He told the media men at Gojra that corruption of the PML-N leadership had been proved by the courts and PTI chief Imran Khan was the leader who made this possible by fighting against corrupt politicians. He said he liked Imran Khan as a true leader of the people. “During the PML-N government, former parliamentarians from Gojra earned billions of rupees through corruption and same money was used by them to purchase the votes in the recently held elections,” he alleged. He demanded inquiry in this regard. He also urged the NAB to take action against all corrupt politicians of the PML-N and the PPP.

Hamza's son Usama Hamza had contested from NA-111 Gojra election on PTI ticket and got more than 85,000 votes but was defeated by PML-N’s Khalid Javed Warraich.