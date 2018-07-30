Attacker among 5 killed in Texas nursing home shooting

TEXAS: Five people were shot dead, including the suspected gunman, in a Friday night attack at a Texas nursing home and the home of one of the people slain, city officials said.

Police in Robstown, Texas, outside Corpus Christi, responded to reports of an active shooter at a nursing home about 7:pm local time, where they found two men and a woman dead, said Herman Rodriguez, city secretary, in a video interview with the Caller Times of Corpus Christi.