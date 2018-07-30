Overpaid CEOs of Punjab companies to return pay in 10 days

Ag Sabah

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice (CJ) Mian Saqib Nisar has referred the Punjab companies case to NAB and ordered to recover hefty salary amount from CEOs within ten days.

The case was heard by a three-member bench of Supreme Court headed by the CJ in Lahore on Sunday.

Chief Secretary Punjab, DG NAB and CEOs of all 56 Punjab companies were present in the court. The CJ also heard the case of illegal appointment of Vice Chancellor of Lahore College of Women University Dr Uzma and dismissed her from the post.

He ordered appointment of a senior professor as a provisional VC and appointment of permanent one within one month.

During the hearing, the CJ remarked, “Construction of Orange Line Train, Fast Track and other projects was given to the same contractor.” He also expressed anger at the CEO of Infrastructure Development Authority of Punjab (IDAP) and questioned him, “You are drawing a salary of Rs1.1 million. What experience do you have? Nobody is concerned that this is tax money of citizens.”