Punjab politics

Sworn political foes desperate to become bedfellows

By Tariq Butt

ISLAMABAD: Sworn political foes are desperate to play ball with each other to form government in Punjab because of the out of the ordinary numbers’ game thrown up by Wednesday’s general elections.

The key to clinching the provincial government is held by the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q) and Pakistan People’s Party, which together have 15 members of the Punjab Assembly (MPAs). They, joined by some independents, can make the PML-Nawaz, the single largest party having 129 seats or the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 123 seats rejoice in the numerical game.

For years, the Chaudhrys of Gujrat of the PML-Q have made it a point to lambaste the Sharif brothers at every point of time. This has always been their main slogan everywhere since they broke away during Pervez Musharraf’s time when their king’s party was midwifed out of the PML-N. However, the Sharifs had been ignoring their relentless tirade turning the attack into a one-sided affair.

Now, the PML-N has approached Pervez Elahi for support in formation of the Punjab government. But he, maybe for the time being, is shying away from breaking bread with the PML-N as he himself longs for securing the office of the chief minister once again. He wants the position of the deputy prime minister or provincial chief minister in exchange for going with the PTI at the central level and in Punjab. Only a miracle will stop the PML-Q back the PTI in both places. It is unexpected that the PML-N will offer the berth of the chief minister.

It is a hard fact that the PML-Q had an unannounced electoral understanding with the PTI as a result of which the latter had not fielded candidates in at least twenty federal and Punjab constituencies. Out of them, the PML-Q won nearly a dozen national and provincial seats.

However, in the post-election scenario in which the numbers game is too close, nerve-wrecking, Pervez Elahi strongly believes that he can deliver in getting the required strength in the provincial assembly because of his political expertise, general acceptability and acumen and can make inroads even in the PML-N.

To show to all and sundry specifically the PTI and add to his weight, Pervez Elahi has secured the support of an independent MPA elected from Mandi Bahauddin, who has joined the PML-Q. Each and every independent hugely matters for all players especially the PTI and PML-N.

Courtesy of Jehangir Tareen’s efforts backed up by the use of his personal plane, six independents MPAs-elect have come in the PTI’s fold. This turned out to be a significant boost for Imran Khan’s attempt to get the Punjab government.

On the other side, there are reports that nine independent MPAs-elect are in touch with the PML-N and are willing to stand with it in the election of the chief minister. This will give a tremendous fillip to the PML-N’s campaign if they come out in the open to back it.

An alliance between the PTI and PPP in Punjab is being ruled out given the acrimony engulfing them since long. Even the election has not healed the wounds. On its part, the PTI is unexpected to approach the PPP knowing the latter’s natural reaction.

However, the PML-N has established contacts with the PPP through Makhdoom Ahmad Mehmood of Rahimyar Khan, who has personally got a couple of provincial seats.

Considering the old relationship between Ahmad Mehmood and the Sharif brothers, who have worked together in the political field for years, the former may not be averse to extending support to the PML-N in Punjab. Ahmad Mehmood and Tareen, who are closely related and business partners, are not having smooth relations for many years. Previously, Tareen used to contest elections from Rahimyar Khan, but he shifted to Lodhran after this row emerged.

Since long time, the PML-N and PPP are having rough ties and have been taking on each other in harsh tones. Setting aside all this hostility, the PML-N is struggling hard to muster the support of the PPP through Ahmad Mehmood.

The ongoing contacts make it crystal clear once again that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics, which is the art of the possible, and that real-politick reins supreme.

Irrespective of their tense relations, the PML-N and PPP will work together in one way or the other in the National Assembly as opposition parties. They may not form a combined opposition grouping but are likely to cooperate with each other on issue to issue basis. In any case, they will not be sympathetic to the PTI government.

Much before the July 25 polls, it was widely predicted by discerning watchers that the independents will have the last laugh. This is not true in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh because the PTI and PPP have been blessed with comfortable majorities to have their governments in these provinces.

However, the post-election scenario prevailing at the federal level and in Punjab has increased manifold the weight and worth of the independents. They are in a dreamy position of tipping the scales.