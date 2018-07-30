Mon July 30, 2018
National

I
INP
July 30, 2018

One dies, 5 hurt in truck van collision

CHINIOT: At least one person died and five others injured in collision between truck and passenger van here on Sunday. Police said that an over speeding truck hit a passenger van near Lahore Road Toll Plaza in Chiniot.

Cleaner of the van died on the spot in the accident while five others were seriously injured. Truck driver escaped from scene of the accident. The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico legal formalities. The police impounded the truck and started raids for the arrest of driver.

