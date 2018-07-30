Assemblies’ session to be called after ECP notification: minister

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar has said session of national and provincial assemblies shall be called soon after the notification from the Election Commission Pakistan.

The minister was talking to the media here on Sunday. Condemning the attacks on security forces in different parts of the country, he praised the role of security forces. He said the nation is indebted to security forces for their sacrifices in fighting terrorism and maintaining peace and security in the country.

He said the people propagating about pre-poll rigging had been answered by the voters themselves. The process of the formation of new federal as well as provincial governments has already been started in light of the verdict given by the people. These new governments would represent each citizen of the country and enjoy people’s confidence. He said the main aim of ordering the re-polling in some constituencies, where female turnout remained below 10 percent, was to ensure the participation of women in the electoral process.

Congratulating the nation on behalf of caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk and his cabinet for holding free, fair and transparent elections, he said the elected representatives should now ensure progress and prosperity of the country.

The minister also congratulated the loosing contestants and appreciated their participation and playing their role in strengthening the democratic process.

He said July 25 was surely a historic day in country’s history as the general public had exercised their right to franchise and electing their representatives as per their aspirations.

He lauded determination, discipline and commitment of voters for questioning their representatives of different constituencies during their election campaign. Every Pakistani felt pride on it.

He said the general election 2018 had many important features including the overwhelming participation of female voters in many areas of the country including rural and far flung areas of the country where their participation was not encouraged.

He said overall atmosphere of elections remained peaceful during the polling process as the whole nation participated in the electoral process considering it their national duty.

The minister also expressed dismay and dejection over the loss of innocent lives in terrorist attacks in Peshawar, Mastung, Bannu and Dera Ismael Khan during election campaign, adding that despite all these cowardly attempts, terrorists could not deter nation’s determination.

He said it is heartening to note that the country has ultimately won. The formation of the government would be in accordance with the constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

The official notification of results would be issued by the Election Commission after consolidation of the results. Afterwards the sessions of National and Provincial Assemblies would be summoned. He said the National and provincial assemblies would elect speakers, deputy speakers, prime minister and chief ministers after that the caretaker government would be absolved from its responsibilities.