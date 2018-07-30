Mian Iftikhar alleges organised rigging in polls

NOWSHERA: Announcing to hold protest rally against alleged rigging in the elections today, Awami National Party (ANP) leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Sunday alleged that organised rigging had been committed in the recent elections to elevate Imran Khan to the position of prime minister.

Addressing a press conference at the press club here, he said that the Election Commission of Pakistan had failed to hold rigging-free elections in the country despite having billions of rupees funds. “We had demanded to keep army away from election as we didn’t want to tarnish the image of the institution,” he said.

He said the election was made controversial under a conspiracy, which would lead the country towards crises.

Mian Iftikhar said that Pakhtun leadership was targetted and there was no one to highlight the issues confronting them. “The sacrifices of Pakhtuns were ignored and hurdles were created for their leaders,” he added.

The ANP leader said that the army chief should take notice of military personnel’s alleged partiality during elections as it raised eyebrows over the role of military in the elections.

Mian Iftikhar urged leaders of all political parties to join the protest.