Mon July 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

Two women commit suicide in Swat

MINGORA: A 15-year-old young girl and a married woman committed suicide in two separate incidents here on Sunday.

Police said that Khumaro Bibi, 15, took her life by taking a poisonous substance for unknown reasons.

The police were investigating the case. In the other case, a married woman committed a suicide by consuming poison in Sherpalam area in Matta tehsil.

