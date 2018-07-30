Two women commit suicide in Swat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: A 15-year-old young girl and a married woman committed suicide in two separate incidents here on Sunday.
Police said that Khumaro Bibi, 15, took her life by taking a poisonous substance for unknown reasons.
The police were investigating the case. In the other case, a married woman committed a suicide by consuming poison in Sherpalam area in Matta tehsil.
