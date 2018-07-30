PTI candidate, activists call for re-election in PK-87

BANNU: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Sunday staged protest against the alleged alteration in the PK-87 constituency results and asked for re-election in the constituency.

The protesters, led by Zahidullah Khan, PTI candidate for PK-87, blocked the Bannu Indus Highway for traffic. The charged protesters chanted slogans against the alleged rigging and alteration of results.

Addressing the protesters, Malik Zahidullah Khan alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Sher Azam Wazir had committed massive rigging in the PK-87 constituency. He said that the electoral staffs had violated the election code of conduct by canvassing voters to cast their votes in favour of Sher Azam Wazir, adding that the whole result was altered in this manner.

The candidate added that returning officer (RO) had rejected his recounting plea, which raised eyebrows over his impartiality. He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to re-arrange elections in the PK-87 constituency.