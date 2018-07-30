Results remain unchanged in PK-95, PK-98 recounting

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Results remained unchanged after recounting of votes in PK-95 and PK-98 constituencies of Dera Ismail Khan on Sunday.

According to initial results for PK-98 Maulana Lutfur Rehman secured 19,808 while second place Fakharulla Khan Miankhel received 18,842 votes. However, the former tally of admissible votes increased to 20,010 after the recount.

The recounting of votes in all 114 polling stations was completed under the supervision of the Returning Officer Muhammad Tayyab Jan in presence of representatives of both candidates. In PK-95, recounting of votes completed in all 151 polling stations on the request of Saeed Murid Kazim, the runner-up.

The winner Ihtesham Akbar Khan’s tally of votes decreased to 39,874 from initial 44,228 votes. Similarly, S Murid Kazim votes increased from original 39,199 to 39,574. However the change was not good enough to alter the overall result. Representatives of both candidates signed the acceptance forms after the recount.