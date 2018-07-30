Mon July 30, 2018
AN
Ayub Nasir
July 30, 2018

Nawaz’ treatment in London being considered

ISLAMABAD: Sending former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for treatment is being considered, it is learnt.

According to sources, Nawaz’s personal physician Dr Adnan examined the former premier in jail Sunday and evaluated his medical test conducted over past few days. He has advised Nawaz’s treatment abroad, and it is being claimed that the former premier would be sent to London on August 2. It was also learnt that the former premier has refused to be sent to London.

