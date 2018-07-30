Imran may take oath at D-Chowk

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Naeemul Haq said Sunday that Imran Khan may take oath of prime minister at D-Chowk.
He tweeted, “Imran Khan would prefer a people’s ceremony of oath-taking where thousands can watch him taking the oath as PM of Pakistan”.
“Perhaps D-Chowk area may be the right place to do it. Let’s hope so. Will keep on updating on this,” he wrote.
During 126-day sitting, led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan D-Chowk was the central place, from where, he used to deliver fiery speeches against PML-N government from the top of a container.
