Imran may take oath at D-Chowk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s close aide Naeemul Haq said Sunday that Imran Khan may take oath of prime minister at D-Chowk.

He tweeted, “Imran Khan would prefer a people’s ceremony of oath-taking where thousands can watch him taking the oath as PM of Pakistan”.

“Perhaps D-Chowk area may be the right place to do it. Let’s hope so. Will keep on updating on this,” he wrote.

During 126-day sitting, led by PTI Chairman Imran Khan D-Chowk was the central place, from where, he used to deliver fiery speeches against PML-N government from the top of a container.