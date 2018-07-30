ECP website to display 83,000 Forms-45 by Tuesday

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will upload over 83,000 Forms-45 on its website by Tuesday for which it has asked its officials to collect documents from across Pakistan.

A senior official at the Election Commission told The News that they expected to ‘put on display’ Form-45 on the commission’s website by Tuesday. This is being seen as a bid to put at rest speculations about transparency of the electoral exercise.

Form-45, also called the statement of the count, is a document which contains candidate’s data as well vote count.

The returning officers and polling staff are supposed to stamp and thumbprint it for authenticity and record.

Political parties alleged that their polling agents at polling stations were not provided with copies of Form-45 and alleged in certain cases their polling agents were asked to leave.