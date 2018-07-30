Bangladesh to unveil new Test venue for Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Bangladesh will unveil a new Test venue in the northern city of Sylhet when they host Zimbabwe there later this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Sunday.

The picturesque ground has hosted seven twenty20 internationals but no Test match or One-Day International.

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play the first of two Tests in Sylhet from November 3-7. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15.

The visitors will also play three One-Day Internationals.

The Zimbabwe tour was brought forward from January 2019 to avoid any potential clash with national elections to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year.

Bangladesh have also announced that West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.

Zimbabwe fixtures in Bangladesh: Oct 19: One-day warm-up match vs team to be arranged in Savar; Oct 21: First ODI in Dhaka; Oct 24: Second ODI in Chittagong; Oct 26: Third ODI in Chittagong; Oct 29-31: Three-day warm-up match vs TBA in Chittagong; Nov 3-7: First Test in Sylhet; Nov 11-15: Second Test in Dhaka.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will return to Bangladesh’s squad for a three-match Twenty20 series against West Indies next month, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Sunday.

Mustafizur missed the T20 series against Afghanistan in June due to a toe injury suffered while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in May.