Mon July 30, 2018
World

AFP
July 30, 2018

Turkey planning summit with France, Germany, Russia: Erdogan

ANKARA: President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey is seeking to hold a summit in Istanbul with France, Germany and Russia on September 7 to discuss regional issues including the Syrian conflict, in comments published on Sunday.

"We will discuss what we can do in the region together," Erdogan said, quoted by Hurriyet daily. He gave no further details on the issues on the agenda but said Turkey would continue dialogue with Russia, "outside of this foursome", in the remarks made to Turkish journalists during his South Africa visit on July 25-27.

Erdogan met with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the visit on the sidelines of the Brazil, China, India, Russia and South Africa summit of leading emerging economies in Johannesburg.

"We will separately have a summit in Istanbul on September 7 with Russia, Germany, France and Turkey", Erdogan was quoted as saying. There was no immediate confirmation from Moscow, Paris or Berlin.

