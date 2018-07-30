Mon July 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

M Hamza quits PML-N, joins PTI

TOBA TEK SINGH: Former PML-N senator M Hamza Sunday announced quitting the PML-N and joining the PTI. He told the media men at Gojra that corruption of the PML-N leadership had been proved by the courts and PTI chief Imran Khan was the leader who made this possible by fighting against corrupt politicians. He said he liked Imran Khan as a true leader of the people.

