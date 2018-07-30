Mon July 30, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

CJ visits Hazrat Sultan Bahu shrine

JHANG: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Sultan Bahu. The CJP offered Fateha and laid a floral wreath on the grave of the great Sufi saint. Later, the CJP planted a sapling in the Forest Department rest house in Shorkot in connection with the monsoon tree plantation campaign. Earlier, the officials of district administration and senior judges received the CJP on his arrival at the shrine at Garh Maharaja, some 70km from here.

