PML N’s Zulfiqar Bhatti wins NA-91 seat in vote recount

SARGODHA: According to unofficial results, PML-N candidate from NA-91 Sargodha-IV Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti won the seat by 87 votes after recounting process. The results announced by the returning officer showed that the PML-N candidate secured 110,654 votes while his opponent from PTI Amir Sultan Cheema bagged 110,567 votes. Allah-o-Akbar Tehreek candidate Hafiz Talha Saeed secured third position by getting 11,414 votes while the PPP candidate Tariq Mehmood secured 8,047 votes and MMA’s Hafiz Farhan Ahmed secured 7,464 votes. Tehreek-i-Labbaik candidate Nadeem Awan got 2,427, independent candidate Muhammad Ali secured 5,198 votes. The registered voters in the constituency were 457,921 while 272,787 used their right to vote. As many as 266,144 votes were declared valid and 6,643 invalid.