4 of a family killed as roof collapses during rain

SARGODHA: Four members of a family were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to heavy rain on Sunday.

Muhammad Khan, a resident of Vigowal village, along with three family members was sleeping when the roof of their room caved in due to heavy rain. As a result, Muhammad Khan, Muhammad Hayat, Ali Akbar and Samreen Bibi buried under the debris and died on the spot. —APP

TOBA TEK SINGH: Four persons of a family sustained serious injuries when the roof of their house caved in during rain at Gojra's New Grain Market on Sunday.

The locals told that they rescued Mumtaz Bibi, Sahiban Bibi, Zeeshan and Munir who were admitted to THQ Hospital in critical condition. Munir was the employee of Gojra municipal committee. —Correspondent

PAKPATTAN: The city and its adjoining areas received heavy rain on Sunday. The rainwater entered the houses of low-lying areas and created problems for the residents.