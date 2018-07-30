Corruption cases against 2 PHA officers

GUJRANWALA: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has got registered cases against three accused, including two PHA officers for allegedly doing corruption in issuing the tender of outdoor advertising.

Two citizens Rana M Shahid and Khalid Hijazi gave applications to the ACE director that PHA Director General Abdul Kareem Khokhar, Director administration Ahad Dogar and deputy director Munir Gujjar have granted approval of outdoor advertising tender to contractor Shafaqat. The applicants alleged that this tender was granted only to the areas of 64 union councils of the city but later director Ahad Dogar and deputy director Munir Gujjar allegedly allowed the contractor to work in 73 union councils instead of 64 illegally and against the rules. They further alleged that the PHA director and deputy director, in connivance with the contractor, caused loss of millions of rupees to government exchequer. Both the officers have no right to made any change in the already approved tender. During inquiry, allegations leveled against the PHA officers were proved and cases have been registered against PHA director Ahad Dogar, deputy director Munir Gujjar and contractor Shafaqat for misuse of powers and corruption.