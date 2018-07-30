PML-Q wants CM or deputy PM office to support PTI in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: The PML-Q has demanded the post of Punjab chief minister or deputy prime minister as a condition for forming a coalition provincial government with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), reported a private TV channel quoting sources.

According to sources within the PML-Q, the party has sent its demands for supporting PTI in Punjab to the PTI senior leadership for consideration.

Both the PTI and PML-N are embroiled in a tussle for control of Punjab. Neither has been able to secure an outright majority in the provincial assembly as the PML-N is in the lead with 129 seats while the PTI is on its heels with 123 seats.

Following the polls, both parties stepped up efforts to form alliances in order to secure control of the provincial assembly. The PTI has welcomed all parties except the PML-N and PPP to form the government with it.

At least 149 directly elected MPAs are required to form a government. With the addition of 66 women on reserved seats and eight minorities, at least 185 members are required to form a government.

After the PML-N and PTI, the PML-Q has managed to secure eight seats and the PPP six. Independent candidates have won 28 seats. Following the polls, the Chaudhrys of PML-Q have suddenly assumed a significant role for formation of the Punjab government for both the PML-N and the PTI.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s name is doing the rounds as a potential candidate for the chief minister’s slot in case his party manages to take on board a dozen or so independents and eventually supports either the PTI or PML-N.

Elahi has been elected on two National Assembly and one Punjab Assembly seats. In case there is no consensus in the PTI on his name, Elahi will prefer retaining an NA seat, said a source.