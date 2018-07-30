Mon July 30, 2018
National

I
INP
July 30, 2018

Youth shot dead on resistance

RAHIMYAR KHAN: A motorcyclist was killed on resistance on Murid Khan Road in Rahimyar Khan on Sunday.

Police said that two masked men stopped a motorcyclist and tried to snatch his bike, which he resisted. At this, the dacoits shot him dead. The body has been shifted to a hospital for postmortem. The police have registered a case.

