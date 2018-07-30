SJC to start proceedings against Justice Siddiqui today

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) will start formal proceedings against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui from today (Monday) in the corruption reference that pertained to Justice Siddiqui’s alleged refurbishment of official residence beyond entitlement.

The SJC has already decided to hold the proceedings in an open court after Justice Siddiqui insisted for a public trial.

The decision was taken after Justice Siddiqui moved the Supreme Court against the SJC for not allowing him an open trial. The top court subsequently ruled that the SJC can hear a case against a judge in an open court, only if the judge on trial waives his/her right for in-camera proceedings, and asked the SJC to review to its earlier decision. The SJC had rejected Siddiqui’s earlier request for an open trial in May, 2017.

The SJC is the only constitutional authority mandated by Article 209 of the Constitution of Pakistan to conduct inquiries into allegations of incapacity or misconduct against a judge of the Supreme Court or of a high court.

The council consists of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, the two next senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, and the two most senior chief justices of high courts.