Youth found murdered

FAISALABAD: A youth was found murdered under mysterious circumstances in his house at Chak Jhumra on Sunday.

Zulqarnain Cheema of Chak 21-JB was sleeping on the roof of his house at night when unknown accused shot him dead.

The police took the body in custody and started investigation.

