Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Kh Asif retains seat after recount

SIALKOT: PML-N senior leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday remained victorious after recounting of votes in 15 polling stations of NA-73 (Sialkot-II). After recounting, Kh Asif secured 117,002 votes whereas Muhammad Usman Dar of PTI remained runner-up by obtaining 115,595 votes. Returning Officer (RO) Muhammad Zahid Ghaznavi had ordered recounting of votes of any 15 polling stations of the constituency of Usman Dar’s choice on Saturday. Meanwhile, Usman Dar said that he has filed a petition with the Election Commission of Pakistan for recounting of votes of all 381 polling stations in the constituency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar