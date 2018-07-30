PTI, PPPP candidates applications for vote recount rejected

BAHAWALPUR: Recounting of votes applications of the PTI candidates for PP-245 Muhammad Asghar Joiya, who is also the district president of PTI Bahawalpur and PP-241 Malik Muzaffar Awan also party’s Bahawalnagar district president, had been rejected by their respective returning officers. Both the candidates had been defeated by the PML-N candidates Malik Zaheer Iqbal Channar and Kashif Mehmood. Earlier the application for the recounting of votes of the PPPP candidate for NA-174 Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gilani was rejected by the returning officer in Ahmadpur East.