Imran opposing vote recount even in his own constituency: Saad

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) central leader Khwaja Saad Rafiq has said Imran Khan has stayed true to his reputation of being a liar.

He promised an investigation and recount of vote on objection of any candidate, but his lawyers opposed a recount in NA-131 and the returning officer agreed with them. Addressing a press conference at the Lahore Press Club, Saad demanded a complete recount. He said the PTI chief, in his post-election address, said he would open up any constituency’s election results for recounting if demanded. But when his own constituency was questioned, his lawyers opposed the recount in the RO office.

“If Khan is so confident of his win, if there was no rigging, why did his lawyers oppose the recount?

“Khan is scared, as he knows that he has not won; he knows he has lost the NA-131 seat,” added Saad Rafiq. He said an application was submitted to the RO with detailed description of the recount of all votes, inspection of the rejected votes. There were a total of 2,835 rejected votes, the RO re-inspected them, and Imran’s lead was cut from 680 votes to 602 votes. However, the RO stopped rechecking, and went into his office. When he came back, he refused to continue the recount of all votes.

This is usurpation of the rights of a candidate and the people of that constituency who voted for their representatives. Saad alleged widespread post-poll rigging and said the PML-N did not want a situation of agitation which would result in chaos. But if the PTI would not respect its own promise of recount and try to rob people’s mandate by not giving legal right of recount, he would go down that road.

Geo News report adds: Kh Saad Rafique claimed on Saturday night that "a man with no mandate is going to become the prime minister". "Every child knows if the bags [of votes cast] are opened, Imran Khan will lose. A man who doesn't have a mandate is going to become the prime minister," he added.