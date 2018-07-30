Pak envoys to US, UN, Russia, China, S Arabia to resign

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Ali Jenhangir Siddiquee; Permanent Representative (PR) to the United Nations, Dr Maleeha Lodhi; Ambassadors to China, Masood Khalid; to Russia Qazi Khalilullah, to Saudi Arabia Admiral Hasham bin Siddique and High Commissioner to Canada Tariq Azeem, Consul General in Dubai retired Brigadier Javed Hasan and 12 other non-career and contractual ambassadors/high commissioners will have to tender their resignation next week before the assuming of new government.

Ali Jehangir Siddiquee had been country ambassador in Washington for the briefest period after Syed Tariq Fatemi, who was a career diplomat but in 1999, then General Musharraf government didn’t allow him to stay for a period of one month.

Siddiquee had been envoy to the United States for less than three months. Brigadier (R) Javed Hasan had served as military secretary to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his first stint in 90s.

Well placed sources in the Foreign Office told The News here on Sunday that at least three retired army generals who are ambassador/high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Jordan are also supposed to step down before the new government’s installation.

Pakistan ambassador to Qatar Shehzad has already left the job and former Air Chief Air Marshal Sohail Aman has been designated to become ambassador to Doha (Qatar), but his appointment is in the process. It is understood that his case will also be shelved for the time being.

Pakistan’s ambassador to Cuba Shafi Kamran, in Morrocco Nadir Chaudhary and in Serbia Adil Gilani are other significant envoys who will be returning home, the sources added.

It is likely that new government would formulate policy for the appointment of non-career diplomats since the Foreign Office has been opposing the idea of having contractual/non-career ambassadors/high commissioner in the presence of talented diplomats working in the Foreign Office.