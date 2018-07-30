Won’t spare PML-N leader who misbehaved with RO: CJ

LAHORE: Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar remarked on Sunday that the court would not spare at all the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader who misbehaved with the returning officer (RO) in Sargodha. Taking notice of the incident, the chief justice directed the inspector-general of police Punjab in 24 hours. He remarked the court would investigate the issue to the core and bring the culprit to the book. The CJ said the judicial officers were assigned the task for fair and free conduct of elections in the country. However, misbehaviour with the returning officers would not be tolerated at any cost.