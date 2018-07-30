Bodybuilding Federation conducts awareness programme

LAHORE: Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Sunday conducted an awareness course about steroids and ban substance and couching course at a local hotel on Sunday

Leading officials of the federation’s and coaches of different clubs and association were given the knowledge about the banned substance and stamina enhancing drugs. The course was arranged by Sheikh Farooq Iqbal, President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation, with a purpose to facilitate all the coaches and official from all over Pakistan. All the concern members and units of the PBBF were present during the course. Farooq said “through this course we can strict how to rid off this curse from our sports.”