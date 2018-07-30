Tour de France jersey winners

PARIS: The jersey winners from the 105th edition of the Tour de France, which finished in Paris on Sunday:

Yellow jersey - Geraint Thomas (GBR/Sky): Thomas began the Tour expecting to help four-time winner and teammate Chris Froome bid for a record-equalling fifth victory. But his outlook changed when Froome lost precious time and crashed twice before the halfway mark. When an on-form Thomas won back-to-back stages in the Alps, winning on Alpe d’Huez in the yellow jersey, Team Sky were handed a dilemma. But Thomas, a key helper in Froome’s previous four Tour wins, stepped up to the plate when required, countering dangerous attacks and threats from rivals, and sprinting to claim precious bonus seconds to show he was fully deserving of what was a historic win for Wales.

Green jersey - Peter Sagan (SVK/BOR): A year after being thrown off the race for causing the crash that ended sprint rival Mark Cavendish’s campaign, five-time winner Sagan returned to the Tour looking to equal Erik Zabel’s record haul of six victories in the points competition. The former three-time world champion did not disappoint, winning three stages in total and — after seeing a slew of rivals like Cavendish, Marcel Kittel and Andre Greipel fail to get past the mountain stages — battling through a tough four days in the Pyrenees, where he crashed, to seal the jersey.

Polka dot jersey - Julian Alaphilippe (FRA/QST): Alaphilippe started the Tour de France hoping to bag stage wins but, after his impressive victory in the Alps at Le Grand Bornand on stage 10, the Quick Step ‘puncheur’ also found himself in the King of the Mountains jersey for the race’s most consistent climber. Alaphilippe hung on to the prize in the following stages, where he was challenged by compatriot and 2017 champion Warren Barguil (Fortuneo). But Alaphilippe was not to be denied. On stage 16 he capped a daring attack by overtaking Adam Yates, who had crashed, on his way to a second stage win on the downhill finish at Bagneres-de-Luchon. Days later he mathematically secured the polka dot jersey by cresting the Col d’Aspin in the lead on the final big day in the mountains.

White jersey - Pierre Latour (FRA/ALM): Latour’s victory in the white jersey competition — which rewards the best-placed under-25 rider — will have French heads spinning as the prize usually gives an indication of who will go on to win the yellow jersey. But this year even Latour would admit he was fortunate to top the classification for the best young rider.