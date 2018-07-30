Desperately needed this series win: Mortaza

KINGSTON: Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that the series win over Windies will be a confidence booster ahead of the Asia Cup, scheduled to be played in Dubai from September. Bangladesh defeated the hosts in the series-deciding encounter in St Kitts to clinch their first ODI series win outside Asia in nine years. That this win came at the back of a disappointing Test series where they were humbled only made it special.

“I think we needed this win desperately if you consider our performance during the last couple of months,'' he said after the win on Saturday (July 28). “Certainly it will be a boost for us ahead of the Asia Cup.

“Cricket is a mental game. We lost the last ODI, and that too after having the game in our bag for 99 overs, but today I think it was a professional performance from the boys. The boys are in good touch.”

However, Mortaza believes that winning the series still doesn't hide the rough edges and urged the youngsters in the team to step up. “I don't think winning the series is everything because we still have a lot of areas to work on,'' he pointed out.

Mortaza said that he was happy with the bowling unit, especially Rubel Hossain, as he was able to hold his nerves and more importantly got them back into the game by removing Chris Gayle.