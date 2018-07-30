Two back to back upsets in Lahore races

LAHORE: The day at the Lahore Race Club started with a new star entering the horizon, favourite claiming to top places in the next two races and then a dead heat, which was followed by two back to back upsets here on Sunday.

The opening race of the day was an open field with no one favourite and in that race a new star horse enlightened the racecourse. Great Poma took the pole position with a yard’s distance. It saw Meri Tasveer and Lovely Dovey that claimed the second and third places respectively.

Dimple was favourite in the second race and it came up to the expectations but Push The Limits entry at the second place was a big surprise with Almas Choice taking the third place too was thought provoking act.

Baa Rehmat was also favourite and was also the winner in the third race. But similar to the second race, the second place winner Sweet Miracle astonished the pundits. In this race Desert Rain was expected to take the second place but it came third.

The fourth race had a dead heat between Stone Queen and Rang-e-Hina when here the favourite was Dil De Ruba that was forced out of contention to be third in the race.

There was an upset in the fifth race with Sayben-e-Bakkar becoming first while one of the favourite Neeli The Great secured the second place and Queen Esmeralda, another tagged horse was third. Similarly the sixth race too has a surprise performance from Race The Moon and it was expected for such a show for having marked for a fluke. Here favourite was Golra Pride that settled for second place with Power of Dream astonishingly came third.

The seventh race of the day had the favourite horses switching places. Here it finished in favour of Banjo, which was believed to take the second place which was taken by favourite Blue Max. However, the third position was an upset staged by Moon Soon.

The final and eighth race almost went by the book with the second favourite Sparking winning the race while the favourite for top position Abdullah Choice became second and an unknown 2nd Sublime was third.