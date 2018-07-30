Pak rugby team to feature in Asian Rugby

LAHORE: Pakistan Rugby Sevens National team will leave for Singapore on August 3 for Asian Rugby Sevens Trophy.

PRU Rugby Services Manager Syed Mozzam Ali Shah informed that the team camp had concluded here in Lahore and a 12-member team has been announced for the Asian Rugby Sevens. Head Coach Shakeel Malik announced the team after watching the performance of the players in the camp.

The other teams in this championship will be Pakistan, Thailand, UAE, Singapore, Iran, Jordan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Kazakhstan, Brunei, Indonesia, Laos, and Uzbekistan.Pakistan is placed in group C where it will play against Singapore, Bangladesh, Brunei and Laos. All the league matches will be played on August 4 and Position and final matches will be played on August 5.

Pakistan team is led by Kashif Khwaja while the other eleven players are Ahmed Wasim Akram, Muhammad Shoaib Akbar, Mian Hamaza Huminudin, Khalid Hussain Bhatti, Muhammad Afzal, Daud Gill, Muhammad Nasir, Muhammad Waqas, Altaf Musadiq, Muhammad Haroon and Faisal Aslam in the team, Head coach Shakeel Malik, Manager Syed Mozzam Ali shah and physio Dr Mohsin.

Team captain Kashif Khawaja told media that the team has really worked very hard and now it is developed into a very a good unit. “Being a captain of the team I think Singapore and UAE are the two teams which are the main opponents.” Head coach Shakeel Malik the team is all set to win this Asian Rugby Sevens Championship.

He further said that the boys are really doing well. “We have a very good lot of players from all over Pakistan. In rugby sevens we need players with good fitness. Some very big rugby teams already feature in this trophy. We hope boys will play well and we are in top three teams of championship.”