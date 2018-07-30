McEvoy finally wins European Tour title

HAMBURG: English veteran Richard McEvoy held his nerve to birdie the last hole and win the European Open on Sunday, his first career triumph in his 285th tour event.

The 39-year-old finished on 11 under par for a one shot victory over Sweden’s Christofer Blomstrand, Renato Paratore of Italy and German amateur Allen John.John, who is profoundly deaf, carded a five under par final round of 67, the best of the day. “It’s incredible,” McEvoy told europeantour.com of his long-awaited victory. “I’ve waited a long time, 17 years as a pro on and off the Tour. I’m absolutely over the moon.”

In a tense finish, Blomstrand and Paratore both birdied the last for rounds of 68 and 70 respectively to join John on 278 for the championship and when McEvoy bogeyed the 17th, there was a four-way tie for the lead.But McEvoy held his nerve, sinking a tricky putt for victory. “I fought hard, I believed. I’ve tried to enjoy my golf as much as possible,” he said.