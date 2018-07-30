Bangladesh to unveil new Test venue for Zimbabwe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Bangladesh will unveil a new Test venue in the northern city of Sylhet when they host Zimbabwe there later this year, the Bangladesh Cricket Board said Sunday.
The picturesque ground has hosted seven twenty20 internationals but no Test match or one-day international.Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will play the first of two Tests in Sylhet from November 3-7. The second Test will be held in Dhaka from November 11-15.
The visitors will also play three one-day internationals.The Zimbabwe tour was brought forward from January 2019 to avoid any potential clash with national elections to be held in Bangladesh at the end of the year. Bangladesh have also announced that West Indies would arrive on November 15 for their first full tour to the country since 2012.
Zimbabwe fixtures in Bangladesh
Oct 19: One-day warm-up match vs team to be arranged in Savar
Oct 21: First ODI in Dhaka
Oct 24: Second ODI in Chittagong
Oct 26: Third ODI in Chittagong
Oct 29-31: Three-day warm-up match vs TBA in Chittagong
Nov 3-7: First Test in Sylhet
Nov 11-15: Second Test in Dhaka.
