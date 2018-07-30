Mon July 30, 2018
Sports

A
Agencies
July 30, 2018

Rubel slapped with demerit point for foul language

KINGSTON: Rubel Hossain has been reprimanded for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third and final ODI against Windies in St Kitts on Saturday.

The second slap on the wrist came after Hossain used inappropriate words in the 28th over of the chase after Shimron Hetmyer edged him for a boundary. He now has two demerit points - the first of which he was handed during the second T20I against Afghanistan in India last month. “Rubel was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to 'using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match',” the ICC said in a release.

“After the end of the match, Rubel admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees and, as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.”

If he accumulates a total of four demerit points in the next 24 months, he could face a suspension of one Test or two limited-overs games. He, on this occasion, escaped without a harsher punishment where he could have been fined half of his match fees in addition to two demerit points. Bangladesh won the match, and with it, also the series - 2-1.

