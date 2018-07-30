Buttler out to reinforce the enjoyment factor

LONDON: Jos Buttler may have only been back in England's Test team for two matches but such was his impressive impact at Lord's and Headingley, when he made two half-centuries in three innings, that it already feels as if he is restored as part of the Test match furniture.

There is little doubt that he will be a key player in the five Test series against India which begins next week in Birmingham. Buttler is in the form of his life, having scored five consecutive half-centuries in the IPL before those Tests against Pakistan.

He had a fine limited overs summer too, producing a remarkable hundred in the fifth ODI against Australia at Old Trafford to single-handedly win England the match. He is enjoying the ride of being involved in all formats, a feeling he wants to take into the Test matches against India. “Reinforcing the enjoyment factor and the incredible opportunity it is to play Test cricket,” Buttler said. “Because those two games [against Pakistan], I wasn't sure how it would go but I approached it in a great manner and that's important for me to do that going into this series.”

Although Buttler may be looking forward to testing himself against Virat Kohli's men, he's certainly not underestimating the challenges posed by India, who earlier this year performed well in defeat on an enthralling away tour to South Africa. England against India is arguably now a series which rivals the Ashes for theatre and intensity. “It's a huge series. India are a fantastic team and are in all conditions now. Australia is a huge series for England but India aren't far behind,” Buttler said.”We all know the force of nature that is Indian cricket. They are always highly talented guys and a highly competitive team and of all the countries we play against, they have the biggest following and cricket is as much a religion there as anywhere in the world. Incredibly tough challenge.”