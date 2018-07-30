Mon July 30, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 30, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Egypt railway head sacked after crashes

CAIRO: The head of Egypt’s railway authority has been removed from office following a series of train accidents, the transport ministry said Sunday. The statement announcing Sayed Salem’s sacking came just hours after a train came off the rails on the Cairo-Aswan line, injuring a number of passengers and delaying trips. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat appointed Ashran Mohammed Raslan as the new head of Egypt’s National Railway Authority, the ministry said.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar