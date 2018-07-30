Egypt railway head sacked after crashes

CAIRO: The head of Egypt’s railway authority has been removed from office following a series of train accidents, the transport ministry said Sunday. The statement announcing Sayed Salem’s sacking came just hours after a train came off the rails on the Cairo-Aswan line, injuring a number of passengers and delaying trips. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat appointed Ashran Mohammed Raslan as the new head of Egypt’s National Railway Authority, the ministry said.