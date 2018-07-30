Egypt railway head sacked after crashes

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: The head of Egypt’s railway authority has been removed from office following a series of train accidents, the transport ministry said Sunday. The statement announcing Sayed Salem’s sacking came just hours after a train came off the rails on the Cairo-Aswan line, injuring a number of passengers and delaying trips. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat appointed Ashran Mohammed Raslan as the new head of Egypt’s National Railway Authority, the ministry said.
CAIRO: The head of Egypt’s railway authority has been removed from office following a series of train accidents, the transport ministry said Sunday. The statement announcing Sayed Salem’s sacking came just hours after a train came off the rails on the Cairo-Aswan line, injuring a number of passengers and delaying trips. Transport Minister Hisham Arafat appointed Ashran Mohammed Raslan as the new head of Egypt’s National Railway Authority, the ministry said.
Comments