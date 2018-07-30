Mon July 30, 2018
AFP
July 30, 2018

Powerful storm hits disaster-hit Japan

TOKYO: A powerful storm slammed into Japan on Sunday, churning across western areas already hard hit by floods and landslides earlier this month and injuring some 20 people.

Typhoon Jongdari, with winds of up to 180 kilometres (110 miles) an hour, made landfall at Ise in Mie prefecture at around 1 am (1600 GMT Saturday), according to the meteorological agency.

More than 170 domestic flights were cancelled for Sunday and train services disrupted. A total of 21 people have been injured in the past days as the storm brought violent winds and torrential rains, the government said.Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned that the storm could continue to bring heavy rain even after the epicentre had passed by.

