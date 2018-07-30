Myanmar floods kill 10, force 54,000 people from homes

BAGO: Surging floodwaters have killed at least 10 people and forced tens of thousands from their homes across swathes of Myanmar, a government official said Sunday as more heavy monsoon rain battered the region.

Vast areas of farmland have been submerged by muddy water stretching to the horizon, with only the rooftops of some houses visible.Some stranded people were plucked from the churning waters by rescuers in boats, while volunteers used rafts made from barrels and pieces of wood.

Other flood victims waded through waist-deep water to escape, carrying children on their shoulders while trying to keep precious belongings out of the water.“There have been 10 people killed by the floods,” a Ministry of Social Welfare official told AFP on condition of anonymity, adding that the figure included three soldiers whose deaths were confirmed on Sunday.